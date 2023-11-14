Short Interest in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Decreases By 17.2%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,876,200 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 5,886,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Trading Down 2.7 %

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

AKCCF opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

