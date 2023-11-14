Short Interest in Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Decreases By 17.2%

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,876,200 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the October 15th total of 5,886,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.1 days.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.
