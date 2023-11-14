Short Interest in Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Rises By 16.4%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,497,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 3,004,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,059.7 days.
Aroundtown Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.
About Aroundtown
