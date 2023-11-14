Short Interest in Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Rises By 16.4%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,497,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 3,004,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,059.7 days.

Aroundtown Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

