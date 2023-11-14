Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Increases By 19.5%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,480,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 53,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.7 %

Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,049,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,580,678. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco Bradesco

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $30,000. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.