Short Interest in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Decreases By 18.4%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,870,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 37,830,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Cormark upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 113,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,843,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,146,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

