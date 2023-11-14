Short Interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Declines By 18.4%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,430,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 29,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Chindata Group Stock Down 0.3 %
CD traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. 138,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $9.21.
Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $214.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CD. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.73 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.
Get Our Latest Report on Chindata Group
Chindata Group Company Profile
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chindata Group
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.