Short Interest in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Declines By 18.4%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,430,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 29,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

CD traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. 138,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,964,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66. Chindata Group has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $9.21.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $214.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Chindata Group by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CD. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.73 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

