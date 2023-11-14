Short Interest in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Grows By 54.5%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the October 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 768,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Constellium Stock Up 4.4 %

CSTM stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 80,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.78. Constellium has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $19.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.

Get Constellium alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Constellium by 239.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,826,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,115 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter worth $45,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Constellium by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,542,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,057,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 517.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,463,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,857 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Constellium

About Constellium

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.