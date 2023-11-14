Short Interest in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Drops By 18.2%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CTMX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.27. 71,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,088. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $3.15 to $3.19 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 322.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 254.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company's pipeline comprises therapeutic candidates across multiple treatment modalities, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), T-cell engaging bispecific antibodies, and immune modulators, such as cytokines and checkpoint inhibitors.

Featured Articles

