Short Interest in EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF) Rises By 50.0%

EG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EG Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EGGF. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EG Acquisition by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 54,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in EG Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $600,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in EG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,036,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in EG Acquisition by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,563,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EG Acquisition Stock Performance

EGGF remained flat at $10.64 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,701. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. EG Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

EG Acquisition Company Profile

EG Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

