Short Interest in Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Drops By 18.6%

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,167,100 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 3,892,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,915,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Enzolytics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENZC opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Enzolytics has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

About Enzolytics

Enzolytics Inc, a drug development company, focuses to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. Its patented anti-HIV therapeutics and a proprietary methodology for producing human IgG1 monoclonal antibodies for treating infectious diseases with non-toxic passive immunotherapy.

