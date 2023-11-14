Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW) Increases By 21.2%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

Shares of FFIEW opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

