Short Interest in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Drops By 18.3%

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,010,000 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the October 15th total of 9,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after buying an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.77. 675,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,327,561. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

