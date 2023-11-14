Short Interest in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Drops By 18.8%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of FNCB Bancorp stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. FNCB Bancorp has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $119.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.
FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.
