Short Interest in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Drops By 18.8%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the October 15th total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FNCB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNCB Bancorp stock opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. FNCB Bancorp has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a market cap of $119.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

Get FNCB Bancorp alerts:

FNCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FNCB Bancorp

About FNCB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 18.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 594.4% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 172,396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 270.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FNCB Bancorp by 28.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FNCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FNCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.