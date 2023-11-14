Short Interest in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Rises By 55.6%

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the October 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE FSCO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 71,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,714. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39.
FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%.
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
