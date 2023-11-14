Short Interest in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Rises By 55.6%

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the October 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE FSCO traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 71,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,714. FS Credit Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.75%.

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

About FS Credit Opportunities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

