Short Interest in Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Grows By 51.9%

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GDLC traded up 0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,351. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of 8.55. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a 12 month low of 3.75 and a 12 month high of 14.33.
About Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund
