Short Interest in HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Increases By 54.8%

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the October 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 466.0 days.

HORIBA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HRIBF remained flat at $51.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. HORIBA has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $56.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33.

About HORIBA

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells instruments and systems worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Automotive, Environment/Process, Medical, Semiconductor, and Scientific. The Automotive segment offers engine emission measurement devices; in-use vehicle emission measurement devices; on-board emission measurement devices; in-vehicle exhaust gas measuring devices; driveline test systems; engine test systems; brake test systems; fuel cell test devices; battery test devices; and vehicle development engineering and test engineering services, as well as leases and manages research and development facilities.

