Short Interest in HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Increases By 54.8%

HORIBA, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRIBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the October 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 466.0 days.
HORIBA Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HRIBF remained flat at $51.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. HORIBA has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $56.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.33.
About HORIBA
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than HORIBA
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for HORIBA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HORIBA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.