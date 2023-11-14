Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Drops By 19.2%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IPXHY opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. Inpex has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

