Short Interest in Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Drops By 19.2%

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Inpex Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:IPXHY opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.87. Inpex has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Inpex Company Profile
