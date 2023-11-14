Short Interest in iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Drops By 18.2%

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWTR stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $26.64. 32 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.77. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of -0.84.

About iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF

The iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies that derive revenue from sustainable water or demonstrate relatively efficient water management. IWTR was launched on Sep 20, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

