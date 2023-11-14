Short Interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Rises By 20.4%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,150,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 11,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,219 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 435.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 81,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Li-Cycle by 39.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 154,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LICY opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.40. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $6.58.

Li-Cycle last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen cut Li-Cycle from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $7.00.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

