Short Interest in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Rises By 20.4%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Morphic has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24.
In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MORF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BTIG Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morphic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
