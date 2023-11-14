Short Interest in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Rises By 20.4%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Morphic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. Morphic has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morphic

In other Morphic news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MORF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Morphic in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Morphic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Morphic from $61.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. BTIG Research lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Morphic from $106.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morphic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

