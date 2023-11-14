Short Interest in The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Rises By 19.6%

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.

Beachbody Stock Performance

Beachbody stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 208,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Beachbody has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

Insider Transactions at Beachbody

In other Beachbody news, major shareholder Jonathan Congdon sold 111,040 shares of Beachbody stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $33,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,579,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,987.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beachbody

Beachbody Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Beachbody by 90.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Beachbody by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33,564 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Beachbody by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Beachbody by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 40,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 192.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 44,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital platform.

