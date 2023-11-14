Short Interest in The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Rises By 19.6%

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,130,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 5,960,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.0 days.
Beachbody Stock Performance
Beachbody stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.17. 208,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,268. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Beachbody has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.
Insider Transactions at Beachbody
In other Beachbody news, major shareholder Jonathan Congdon sold 111,040 shares of Beachbody stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $33,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,579,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,987.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Beachbody
Beachbody Company Profile
The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital platform.
