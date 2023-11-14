Short Interest in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Drops By 17.9%

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the October 15th total of 115,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Total Return ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2,453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 491,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 23,027 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,602,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:WBND opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $21.34.

Western Asset Total Return ETF Cuts Dividend

Western Asset Total Return ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of fixed income securities from any geography with any credit rating. WBND was launched on Oct 3, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

