Sibling Group (SIBE) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Sibling Group (OTCMKTS:SIBE – Get Free Report) is one of 419 publicly-traded companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sibling Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sibling Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sibling Group N/A N/A -5.39 Sibling Group Competitors $466.80 million -$17.36 million 468.04

Sibling Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sibling Group. Sibling Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibling Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sibling Group Competitors 428 2155 4485 50 2.58

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sibling Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 38.24%. Given Sibling Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sibling Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.4% of Sibling Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sibling Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibling Group N/A N/A N/A Sibling Group Competitors -28.90% -34.97% -6.58%

Sibling Group Company Profile

Sibling Group Holdings, Inc., doing business as a Global Personalized Academics, operates as an education company that provides virtual and classroom learning solutions to students and teachers worldwide. The company offers digital curriculum, including core, electives, AP, world language, and credit recovery courses for K-12 grade students; online and face-to-face professional teacher training; access to learning management software; end-to-end online school solutions, such as online courses, learning management systems, and a teacher for tuition on per student and per semester basis; and international dual-diploma courses. It serves approximately 150 school districts in the United States. The company was formerly known as Sibling Entertainment Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. Sibling Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

