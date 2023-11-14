SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund stock opened at C$16.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$135.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.58. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$14.59 and a 52 week high of C$17.95.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
