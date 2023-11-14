SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

SIR Royalty Income Fund stock opened at C$16.21 on Tuesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$14.59 and a 12-month high of C$17.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.58. The stock has a market cap of C$135.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.59.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

