Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.03

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.03 and last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 45726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLX

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.6 %

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,055,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,458,000 after purchasing an additional 79,743 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.2% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,994,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,771,000 after acquiring an additional 22,731 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.7% in the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,843,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,464,000 after acquiring an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,841,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,638,000 after acquiring an additional 49,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,446,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 95,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.