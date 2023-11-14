Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 16th. Analysts expect Siyata Mobile to post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 157.16% and a negative net margin of 189.53%. On average, analysts expect Siyata Mobile to post $-18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

Siyata Mobile stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.57. 129,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,212. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $15.20 target price on shares of Siyata Mobile and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYTA. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular-based communications platform. It develops, markets, and sells rugged handheld Push-to-Talk over Cellular smartphone devices for first responders, construction workers, security guards, government agencies, utilities, transportation and waste management, amusement parks, and mobile workers in various industries.

