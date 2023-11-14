SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 230.03% from the stock’s current price.

SKYX Platforms Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of SKYX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 157,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,537. The company has a market capitalization of $139.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -2,451.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. SKYX Platforms has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 205.21% and a negative return on equity of 257.69%.

Institutional Trading of SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 1,573.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the first quarter worth $42,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

