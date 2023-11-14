SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 230.03% from the stock’s current price.
SKYX Platforms Stock Up 14.8 %
Shares of SKYX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 157,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,537. The company has a market capitalization of $139.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -2,451.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. SKYX Platforms has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.
SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative net margin of 205.21% and a negative return on equity of 257.69%.
Institutional Trading of SKYX Platforms
SKYX Platforms Company Profile
SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SKYX Platforms
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Alibaba’s bottom is in: Analysts see a monster rally ahead
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.