SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Shares Gap Up to $29.61

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.61, but opened at $32.58. SL Green Realty shares last traded at $33.87, with a volume of 564,094 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Compass Point began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). The company had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -42.48%.

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.4% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

