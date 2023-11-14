Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Country Canada in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for Sleep Country Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sleep Country Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.67.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at C$23.91 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of C$20.84 and a 1-year high of C$29.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$831.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

