So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) versus Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Critical Comparison

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 1.42% 0.76% 0.61% Marathon Digital -136.97% -8.68% -4.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for So-Young International and Marathon Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Marathon Digital 1 5 3 0 2.22

Risk and Volatility

So-Young International presently has a consensus target price of $2.78, indicating a potential upside of 159.81%. Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $11.91, indicating a potential upside of 29.77%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Marathon Digital.

So-Young International has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 5.18, meaning that its stock price is 418% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.1% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of So-Young International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and Marathon Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $182.38 million 0.63 -$9.50 million $0.02 54.02 Marathon Digital $117.75 million 17.77 -$686.74 million ($2.97) -3.16

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than So-Young International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

So-Young International beats Marathon Digital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty; So-Young Q&A for communications among users and doctors; So-Young PASS, an online aesthetic beauty skin care pass; So-Young Business College, an online training platform for medical aesthetic practitioners, including medical professionals, managers, and medical aesthetic consultants; and medical aesthetic community content; and other services through its website soyoung.com. It also provides content in various media formats on its online platform generated by users, including professional generated, user generated, professional user generated, and doctor generated content; information on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; blogs under the name Beauty Diaries; reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; software as a service; and engages in research and development, production, sales, and agency of laser and other optoelectronic medical beauty equipment. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, Internet culture, and micro finance services, as well as sells medical equipment. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

