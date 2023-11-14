Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth $184,773,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,876,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,117,000 after purchasing an additional 496,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after purchasing an additional 466,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.39.

SQM opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $110.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.91.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 71.64% and a net margin of 34.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.6094 per share. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

