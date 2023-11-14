SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC reduced its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,221 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 26,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 51,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 34,903 shares during the last quarter. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 44,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,082,379.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 44,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $298,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,082,379.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,405 shares of company stock worth $2,719,778. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Featured Articles

