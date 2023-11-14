Souders Financial Advisors Buys 482 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Electric were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the second quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.23 and a 200-day moving average of $109.09. The company has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $117.96.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

