Souders Financial Advisors Has $631,000 Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $355,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,505 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $54.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

