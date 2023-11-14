Souders Financial Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 429.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 540.5% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

Clorox stock opened at $133.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 196.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 705.89%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

