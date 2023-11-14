Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 123 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Airbnb by 2.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 63,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Airbnb by 15.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 160,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,573,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $2,181,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Airbnb by 166.9% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $299,566.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,213 shares in the company, valued at $14,066,715.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,962,780.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $299,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,066,715.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 686,923 shares of company stock worth $92,478,060. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $119.15 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.92 and a 200 day moving average of $127.86.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

