Souders Financial Advisors Sells 21,081 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,081 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Crown Castle were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 189,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,608,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 62.6% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Crown Castle by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 677,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,247,000 after purchasing an additional 56,470 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CCI opened at $95.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.