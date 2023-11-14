Souders Financial Advisors Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Danaher by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,274 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $195.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $144.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

