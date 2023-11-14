Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.
Source Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Source Capital Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $39.99.
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
