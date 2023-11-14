Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Source Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Source Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SOR opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36. Source Capital has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Source Capital

Source Capital Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Source Capital by 6.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Source Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Source Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Source Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Source Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

