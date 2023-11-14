S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global stock opened at $395.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.82 and its 200-day moving average is $380.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.14 and a 12 month high of $428.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.18.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

