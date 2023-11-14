SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Raised by Sweeney & Michel LLC

Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $181.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.14. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $161.28 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

