SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Sets New 12-Month High at $149.62

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.62 and last traded at $149.62, with a volume of 1362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.58.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.78. The firm has a market cap of $569.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1,447.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.