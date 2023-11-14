Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Price Target Cut to GBX 260 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.32) to GBX 260 ($3.19) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 249 ($3.06) to GBX 280 ($3.44) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 300 ($3.68) to GBX 305 ($3.75) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 286 ($3.51) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

About Spire Healthcare Group

Shares of LON:SPI opened at GBX 225 ($2.76) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 219.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 221.27. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of GBX 202 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 252.50 ($3.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £909.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4,500.00, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

