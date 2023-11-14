Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 170.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 104,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,697,058 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,918,052,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369,646 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $1,276,498,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,260,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,662,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605,266 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,693,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,347,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,841 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.0 %

UNP stock opened at $209.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.42. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

