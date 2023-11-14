Spire Wealth Management Buys 108 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,905,317,000 after purchasing an additional 938,849 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,140,977,000 after purchasing an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,595,196,000 after purchasing an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,207,971 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,828,545,000 after purchasing an additional 149,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $444.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.35 and a 200 day moving average of $405.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.