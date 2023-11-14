Spire Wealth Management Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 43,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $369.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.37. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $447.93.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

