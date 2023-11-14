Spire Wealth Management Purchases 7,250 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9,062.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $789.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $713.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $716.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $534.01 and a one year high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.38 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

