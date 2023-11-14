Spire Wealth Management Sells 16,685 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,685 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Down 0.3 %

ZTS opened at $168.83 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.90 and its 200 day moving average is $175.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.