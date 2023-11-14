Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,877 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,238 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.22.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

WMT stock opened at $167.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $167.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,701 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.