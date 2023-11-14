Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 817,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 37,597 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $23,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,240,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,014 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $83,597,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $78,680,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,191,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.07.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

SPR stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

